250212-N-PM781-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Feb. 12, 2025) U.S. Navy divers, assigned to Commander, Task Group 56.1, prepare diving equipment for a surface supplied dive during International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025 in Aqaba, Jordan, Feb. 12. IMX25 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from around 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (Official U.S. Navy video)
|12.02.2025
|02.17.2025 07:44
|B-Roll
|952636
|250212-N-PM781-1001
|DOD_110816738
|00:02:34
|JO
|3
|3
