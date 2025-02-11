A commercial highlighting the 68W Combat Medic military occupational specialty in the U.S. Army, Feb. 16, 2025. The video features National Guard, Active Duty, and Army Reserve Soldiers participating in the 68W MOS-T course. It includes space and 5 seconds for a call to action, allowing for official use by the Active Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard as needed. (U.S Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2025 21:10
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|952625
|VIRIN:
|250216-A-AA072-5191
|Filename:
|DOD_110816675
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Medic Commercial, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
