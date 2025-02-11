Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FA BOLC Walk & Shoot FSCX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2025

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On January 24th, Class 8-24 of the Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course took their Fire Support Company Exercise (FSCX) to the next level! This “walk and shoot” exercise marked a historic first—integrating drones to provide live feed footage of artillery fire launched straight from the Joint Command Unit (JCU) compound. By incorporating this into training, students gained firsthand experience in leveraging drone technology.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.16.2025 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952618
    VIRIN: 250216-D-NU467-4125
    Filename: DOD_110816562
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FA BOLC Walk & Shoot FSCX, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    UAS
    Fort Sill
    Drones
    BOLC
    Continuous Transformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download