On January 24th, Class 8-24 of the Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course took their Fire Support Company Exercise (FSCX) to the next level! This “walk and shoot” exercise marked a historic first—integrating drones to provide live feed footage of artillery fire launched straight from the Joint Command Unit (JCU) compound. By incorporating this into training, students gained firsthand experience in leveraging drone technology.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2025 16:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952618
|VIRIN:
|250216-D-NU467-4125
|Filename:
|DOD_110816562
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FA BOLC Walk & Shoot FSCX, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
