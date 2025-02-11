FA BOLC Walk & Shoot FSCX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On January 24th, Class 8-24 of the Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course took their Fire Support Company Exercise (FSCX) to the next level! This “walk and shoot” exercise marked a historic first—integrating drones to provide live feed footage of artillery fire launched straight from the Joint Command Unit (JCU) compound. By incorporating this into training, students gained firsthand experience in leveraging drone technology.