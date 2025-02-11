Five nations participate in the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952607" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Division share their experience on Feb. 15, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge.





-SOUNDBITES-



(00:05) U.S. Army Spc. Fue Vang, M1 tank crew member assigned to 1st Armored Division:

“The challenges overall in the UITC (USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge) have been physical, mental, emotional. It’s a high pace. Day to day waking up, going after it. The rest is very minimal, so you’re high-stress. And all of the other nations are going at it every day. I just hope the best for all five nations, may the best man win. But at the end of the day, we’re here to fight, we’re here to train, and we’re here to do damage.”



(00:35) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Detre Varji, M1 tank commander assigned to 1st Armored Division:

“The International Tank Challenge, currently we have 11 teams here. Very professional subject matter experts across the board.”



(00:47) U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Mejia, M1 tank crew member assigned to 1st Armored Division:

“It’s been really fun out here. Great learning experience seeing all these other countries and their vehicles as well.”