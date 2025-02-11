Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Five nations participate in the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Division share their experience on Feb. 15, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge.


    -SOUNDBITES-

    (00:05) U.S. Army Spc. Fue Vang, M1 tank crew member assigned to 1st Armored Division:
    “The challenges overall in the UITC (USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge) have been physical, mental, emotional. It’s a high pace. Day to day waking up, going after it. The rest is very minimal, so you’re high-stress. And all of the other nations are going at it every day. I just hope the best for all five nations, may the best man win. But at the end of the day, we’re here to fight, we’re here to train, and we’re here to do damage.”

    (00:35) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Detre Varji, M1 tank commander assigned to 1st Armored Division:
    “The International Tank Challenge, currently we have 11 teams here. Very professional subject matter experts across the board.”

    (00:47) U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Mejia, M1 tank crew member assigned to 1st Armored Division:
    “It’s been really fun out here. Great learning experience seeing all these other countries and their vehicles as well.”

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

