31st MEU conduct Mass Casualty Training Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952602" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, asses and transport simulated casualties during a mass casualty exercise at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2025. The ability to respond to a mass casualty event is a core mission of the 31st MEU that requires rapid response to effectively recover and triage military or civilian casualties by supplementing the medical resources at the scene. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), compromising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward- deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operated with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)