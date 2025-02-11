Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Pepin observes the military support in the southern border mission

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Kelvineisha Buck 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Allen Pepin, the commanding general of U.S. Army North Command, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, observes the efforts military men and women are undertaking in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the southern border at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military personnel. This initial deployment of 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to approximately 4,000 personnel. (Dept. of Defense video by Pfc. Kelvineisha Buck)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.16.2025 08:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952584
    VIRIN: 250213-A-LB911-1069
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110815880
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    This work, Lt. Gen. Pepin observes the military support in the southern border mission, by PFC Kelvineisha Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight operations
    Department of the Army
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

