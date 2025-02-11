U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Allen Pepin, the commanding general of U.S. Army North Command, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, observes the efforts military men and women are undertaking in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the southern border at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military personnel. This initial deployment of 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to approximately 4,000 personnel. (Dept. of Defense video by Pfc. Kelvineisha Buck)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2025 08:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952584
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-LB911-1069
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110815880
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Lt. Gen. Pepin observes the military support in the southern border mission, by PFC Kelvineisha Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.