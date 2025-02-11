video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks his airplane after landing in Ben Gurion airport in Israel, on February 15, 2025. The Secretary was greeted by his counterpart, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Stephanie Hallett.

Video by: Ziv Sokolov, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem