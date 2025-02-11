Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks his airplane after landing in Ben Gurion airport in Israel,

    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

    02.15.2025

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks his airplane after landing in Ben Gurion airport in Israel, on February 15, 2025. The Secretary was greeted by his counterpart, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Stephanie Hallett.
    Video by: Ziv Sokolov, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.15.2025 16:03
    Location: TEL AVIV, IL

