U.S. Soldiers, NATO allies, and Partner for Peace nations conduct tactical combat casualty care for medical evacuation evaluation lanes on Feb. 15, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|02.15.2025
|02.16.2025 09:52
|B-Roll
|952580
|250214-A-VC863-4446
|DOD_110815639
|00:01:15
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
