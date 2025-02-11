Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | MRF conducts Parachute Operations, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Insert

    IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.12.2025

    Video by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct parachute operations for a reconnaissance and surveillance exercise at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2025. The Marines participated in day and night parachute operations to sustain their aerial insertion skills and enhance their low visibility capabilities. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), compromising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward- deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operated with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.15.2025 23:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952551
    VIRIN: 250212-M-BR391-1001
    Filename: DOD_110815416
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | MRF conducts Parachute Operations, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Insert, by PFC Skilah Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IE SHIMA
    LHA 6
    MRF
    MV-22B
    PARA OPS
    R&S INSERT

