U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct parachute operations for a reconnaissance and surveillance exercise at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2025. The Marines participated in day and night parachute operations to sustain their aerial insertion skills and enhance their low visibility capabilities. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), compromising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward- deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operated with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2025 23:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952551
|VIRIN:
|250212-M-BR391-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110815416
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st MEU | MRF conducts Parachute Operations, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Insert, by PFC Skilah Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.