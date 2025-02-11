Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Team U.S. competes in skeleton, advanced alpine skiing, snowboarding in Invictus Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    02.12.2025

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Video footage of Team U.S. competitors participating in the advanced alpine skiing and snowboarding slalom and skeleton events during the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada, Feb. 11, 2025.

    Fifty competitors make up Team U.S., which is competing along with 22 other nations in the 2025 Invictus Games. Throughout the competition, events will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, from Feb. 8-16, 2025. The competition includes 11 different events, including six adaptive winter sports, the first year that winter-specific sports have been part of the Invictus Games competition.

    The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill active duty and veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The Invictus Games, like the DoD Warrior Games, are designed to enhance recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members outside of traditional therapy settings.

    (U.S. Army video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.15.2025 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952550
    VIRIN: 250212-A-TI382-7578
    Filename: DOD_110815362
    Length: 00:15:41
    Location: WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Team U.S. competes in skeleton, advanced alpine skiing, snowboarding in Invictus Games, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    winter
    Adaptive Sports
    alpine
    Invictus Games
    Team US
    IG25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download