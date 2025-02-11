Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division arrives at Fort Huachuca

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Jerron Bruce 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, arrive at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to approximately 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jerron Bruce)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.15.2025
    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division arrives at Fort Huachuca, by SPC Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Huachuca
    Department of the Army
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

