10th Mountain Division arrives at Fort Huachuca

U.S. Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, arrive at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to approximately 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jerron Bruce)
