Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    January Bridge Chat- importance of mentorship

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    Air Combat Command’s January Bridge Chat is on “the importance of mentorship”, U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Symon, 23rd Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Nabakowski, 23rd Wing acting command chief, talks about the importance of good mentorship at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 14, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952543
    VIRIN: 250214-F-FA439-6636
    Filename: DOD_110815190
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January Bridge Chat- importance of mentorship, by A1C Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    23rd wing

