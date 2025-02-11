Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offutt performs at Red Flag 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    55th Wing

    Members from Offutt Air Force Base joined with Royal Air Force members to operate a RC-135 Rivet Joint and fill the critical ISR role during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base Jan. 27 to Feb. 7, 2025.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 15:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952540
    VIRIN: 250214-F-XK483-1002
    Filename: DOD_110815159
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    ISR
    Offutt AFB
    Royal Air Force (RAF)
    Red Flag 25-1;
    RC-135V/W Rivet Joint

