Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFAT-501 Brings Lightning to Tampa Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Marines launch and recover F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 during their deployment to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2025. VMFAT-501 deployed to MacDill to increase entry-level pilots' proficiency in offensive-air support, electronic warfare, and routine flight operations for their future fleet assignments. VMFAT-501 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952532
    VIRIN: 250210-F-BQ566-1200
    Filename: DOD_110814854
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFAT-501 Brings Lightning to Tampa Bay, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Department of Defense
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFAT-501

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download