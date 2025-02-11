VMFAT-501 Brings Lightning to Tampa Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines launch and recover F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 during their deployment to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2025. VMFAT-501 deployed to MacDill to increase entry-level pilots' proficiency in offensive-air support, electronic warfare, and routine flight operations for their future fleet assignments. VMFAT-501 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)