U.S. Marines launch and recover F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 during their deployment to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2025. VMFAT-501 deployed to MacDill to increase entry-level pilots' proficiency in offensive-air support, electronic warfare, and routine flight operations for their future fleet assignments. VMFAT-501 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952532
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-BQ566-1200
|Filename:
|DOD_110814854
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFAT-501 Brings Lightning to Tampa Bay, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS
