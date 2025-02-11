Waterway Debris Removal Chimney Rock, NC 50 FPS

Workers use heavy equipment to move boulders and remove vegetative debris from the Rocky Broad River in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2025. The Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is executing disaster recovery operations in Western North Carolina under a FEMA mission assignment in response to Hurricane Helene, which struck the state in September 2024. The district has removed more than 2 million cubic yards of right-of-way and waterway debris since October 2024. USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses but is just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support federal, state, and local partners.
|02.06.2025
|02.14.2025 12:01
|B-Roll
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
