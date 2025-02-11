U.S. Airmen assigned to the 38th and 41st Rescue Squadrons, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conduct a Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) training exercise during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 30, 2025. The objective of CSAR training exercises is to prepare Air Force personnel to recover isolated personnel during war or natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952530
|VIRIN:
|250212-F-XX991-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110814806
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th, 41st RQS conduct CSAR training during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, by SSgt Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
