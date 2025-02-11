Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th, 41st RQS conduct CSAR training during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 38th and 41st Rescue Squadrons, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, conduct a Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) training exercise during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Jan. 30, 2025. The objective of CSAR training exercises is to prepare Air Force personnel to recover isolated personnel during war or natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 13:54
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th, 41st RQS conduct CSAR training during Red Flag-Nellis 25-1, by SSgt Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nevada Test and Training Range
    38th Rescue Squadron
    41st Rescue Squadron
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1

