    Deployable Tactical Mobile Operations System at Chimney Rock

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Time-lapse of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deployable Tactical Operations System beneath the Chimney Rock in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2025. The DTOS provides a mobile communications platform for USACE personnel during disaster response and recovery operations. The DTOS was in Chimney Rock to support USACE personnel overseeing Waterway Debris Removal of vegetative debris from the Rocky Broad River in Chimney Rock. The Wilmington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is executing disaster recovery operations in Western North Carolina under a FEMA mission assignment in response to Hurricane Helene, which struck the state in September 2024. The district has removed more than 2 million cubic yards of right-of-way and waterway debris since October 2024. USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses but is just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support federal, state, and local partners.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952528
    VIRIN: 250206-A-PO406-1594
    Filename: DOD_110814798
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Helene24, Helene25, USACE, Wilmington District, North Carolina

