    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies conduct tank live fire on Feb. 14, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    -SHOTLIST-

    (00:00) Title card
    (00:06) U.S. M1A2 SEP V2
    (00:10 - 00:18) Denmark Leopard 2 tank
    (00:27 - 00:45) Swiss Leopard 2 tank
    (00:46 - 01:07) U.S. M1A2 SEP V2

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952520
    VIRIN: 250214-A-VC863-4446
    Filename: DOD_110814728
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    NATO
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    1stArmoredDivision
    TraintoWin
    UITC

