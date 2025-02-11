U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies conduct tank live fire on Feb. 14, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
-SHOTLIST-
(00:00) Title card
(00:06) U.S. M1A2 SEP V2
(00:10 - 00:18) Denmark Leopard 2 tank
(00:27 - 00:45) Swiss Leopard 2 tank
(00:46 - 01:07) U.S. M1A2 SEP V2
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952520
|VIRIN:
|250214-A-VC863-4446
|Filename:
|DOD_110814728
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
