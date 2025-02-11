Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines mount concertina wire along southern border wall

    SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, in support of 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, deploy concertina wire along the southern border wall near San Ysidro, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security with the emplacement of physical barriers to add additional security that will curtail illegal border crossings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952518
    VIRIN: 250213-M-KI463-1001
    Filename: DOD_110814651
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    1st CEB
    Southern Border
    DoDSWB25

