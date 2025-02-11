B-Roll: U.S. Marines mount concertina wire along southern border wall

U.S. Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, in support of 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, deploy concertina wire along the southern border wall near San Ysidro, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security with the emplacement of physical barriers to add additional security that will curtail illegal border crossings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952518
|VIRIN:
|250213-M-KI463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110814651
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
