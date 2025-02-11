Parris Island Headquarters & Service Battalion Competition

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. participate in competitive events on MCRD Parris Island, Feb. 13, 2025. The competition consisted of team-oriented exercises and challenges that focused on morale and unit participation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
