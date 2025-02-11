Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Parris Island Headquarters & Service Battalion Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. participate in competitive events on MCRD Parris Island, Feb. 13, 2025. The competition consisted of team-oriented exercises and challenges that focused on morale and unit participation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 10:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952514
    VIRIN: 250213-M-UA605-1001
    Filename: DOD_110814571
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    challenge
    team
    morale
    competition
    race
    ERR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download