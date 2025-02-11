Corps Connections S4 Ep4

In this episode we highlight the work you U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing to help the victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires recover from this devastating event. (Full story at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/951895/maj-gen-kelly-addresses-usace-team-supporting-la-wildfire-recovery).
We also continue to work throughout the Appalachian Region to help Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene recover from the devastation. Video imagery available at:(https://www.dvidshub.net/video/952259/waterway-debris-reel)
Lastly, the Huntington DIstrict is performing maintenance on a dam that has helped save $1 Billion is damages to properties down stream, to ensure it continues to perform its critical mission for many years to come. Full story at: (https://www.dvidshub.net/video/951429/winter-adds-challenges-depp-drawdown)
02.14.2025
02.14.2025 09:18
Newscasts
|952506
|250214-A-OI229-6476
|DOD_110814435
|00:03:13
|US
|0
|0
