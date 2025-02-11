Corps Connections S4 Ep4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode we highlight the work you U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing to help the victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires recover from this devastating event. (Full story at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/951895/maj-gen-kelly-addresses-usace-team-supporting-la-wildfire-recovery).



We also continue to work throughout the Appalachian Region to help Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene recover from the devastation. Video imagery available at:(https://www.dvidshub.net/video/952259/waterway-debris-reel)



Lastly, the Huntington DIstrict is performing maintenance on a dam that has helped save $1 Billion is damages to properties down stream, to ensure it continues to perform its critical mission for many years to come. Full story at: (https://www.dvidshub.net/video/951429/winter-adds-challenges-depp-drawdown)