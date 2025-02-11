Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps Connections S4 Ep4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we highlight the work you U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing to help the victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires recover from this devastating event. (Full story at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/951895/maj-gen-kelly-addresses-usace-team-supporting-la-wildfire-recovery).

    We also continue to work throughout the Appalachian Region to help Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene recover from the devastation. Video imagery available at:(https://www.dvidshub.net/video/952259/waterway-debris-reel)

    Lastly, the Huntington DIstrict is performing maintenance on a dam that has helped save $1 Billion is damages to properties down stream, to ensure it continues to perform its critical mission for many years to come. Full story at: (https://www.dvidshub.net/video/951429/winter-adds-challenges-depp-drawdown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 952506
    VIRIN: 250214-A-OI229-6476
    Filename: DOD_110814435
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Connections S4 Ep4, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    disaster recovery
    HurricaneHelene24
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download