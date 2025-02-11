Tankers from the United States, Denmark, Italy, Slovenia and Switzerland participate in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952505
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-EF519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110814422
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Defensive Live Fire, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.