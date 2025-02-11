USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Defensive Live Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tankers from the United States, Denmark, Italy, Slovenia and Switzerland participate in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)