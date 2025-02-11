Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Revolutionary War Special Exhibit Design, Preview Video, U.S. Army Museum

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Susan Fazakerley Smullen 

    National Museum of the United States Army

    The National Museum of the United States Army shares plans for their latest Special Exhibit, opening in June 2025!

    Experience the sights and sounds of the American Revolution through the personal stories of the men and women who fought it.

    Curated to commemorate the Army's 250th birthday in 2025 and our nation's independence in 2026, this landmark 5,000 sq. ft. exhibit will include a rare collection of Revolutionary War artifacts from the original colonies, England, France and Canada, accompanied by Soldier stories of our nation's first veterans.

    Mark your calendars -- and watch this video to see the exhibit designs for CALL TO ARMS: The Soldier and the Revolutionary War on display June 2025 - June 2027 with free admission.

    Explore the Special Exhibition Gallery at https://www.thenmusa.org/exhibit/special-exhibition-gallery/.

    The Museum is open daily with free admission. To learn more, visit www.theNMUSA.org.

