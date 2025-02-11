Revolutionary War Special Exhibit Design, Preview Video, U.S. Army Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The National Museum of the United States Army shares plans for their latest Special Exhibit, opening in June 2025!



Experience the sights and sounds of the American Revolution through the personal stories of the men and women who fought it.



Curated to commemorate the Army's 250th birthday in 2025 and our nation's independence in 2026, this landmark 5,000 sq. ft. exhibit will include a rare collection of Revolutionary War artifacts from the original colonies, England, France and Canada, accompanied by Soldier stories of our nation's first veterans.



Mark your calendars -- and watch this video to see the exhibit designs for CALL TO ARMS: The Soldier and the Revolutionary War on display June 2025 - June 2027 with free admission.



Explore the Special Exhibition Gallery at https://www.thenmusa.org/exhibit/special-exhibition-gallery/.



The Museum is open daily with free admission. To learn more, visit www.theNMUSA.org.