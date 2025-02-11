The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts a transfer of authority ceremony on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, February 14, 2025. The 101st CAB assumes command from the 10th CAB, 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 08:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952489
|VIRIN:
|250214-A-ID763-9426
|Filename:
|DOD_110814230
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Transfer of Authority, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.