    101st Combat Aviation Brigade Transfer of Authority

    KUWAIT

    02.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts a transfer of authority ceremony on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, February 14, 2025. The 101st CAB assumes command from the 10th CAB, 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 08:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952489
    VIRIN: 250214-A-ID763-9426
    Filename: DOD_110814230
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Transfer of Authority, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    101st CAB
    TOA
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    CJTF

