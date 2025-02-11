Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hegseth, Poland Defense Minister Brief Media

    POLAND

    02.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz brief media during a joint press conference in Warsaw, Poland, Feb. 14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 06:40
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:28:29
    Location: PL

