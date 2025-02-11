Spears of Victory 2025 Drone Footage II

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing support Exercise Spears of Victory, on King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2025. This joint exercise fosters enhanced cooperation, builds operational readiness, and affirms the U.S. commitment to a formidable presence capable of ensuring stability and security in a dynamic region. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 02:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952472
|VIRIN:
|250126-F-DG301-2497
|Filename:
|DOD_110814149
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
