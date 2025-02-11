Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spears of Victory 2025 Drone Footage

    KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing support Exercise Spears of Victory, on King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2025. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships, improves operational interoperability, and underscores the U.S. dedication to a credible military presence capable of deterring and defending in a rapidly evolving security landscape. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 02:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952471
    VIRIN: 250126-F-DG301-8234
    Filename: DOD_110814146
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    centcom
    AFCENT
    spears of victory

