Spears of Victory 2025 Drone Footage

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing support Exercise Spears of Victory, on King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2025. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships, improves operational interoperability, and underscores the U.S. dedication to a credible military presence capable of deterring and defending in a rapidly evolving security landscape. (Courtesy video)
01.26.2025
02.14.2025
B-Roll
952471
250126-F-DG301-8234
DOD_110814146
00:03:17
KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
4
4
