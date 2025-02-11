An Interview with a Maintenance Officer participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Benjamin Brooks, a maintenance officer assigned to the 428th Fighter Squadron, talks about his experience during Bamboo Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)
|02.13.2025
|02.13.2025 21:25
|Interviews
|952456
|250213-F-CQ040-6135
|DOD_110813887
|00:00:25
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
