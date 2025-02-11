Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Interview with a Maintenance Officer participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Benjamin Brooks, a maintenance officer assigned to the 428th Fighter Squadron, talks about his experience during Bamboo Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 21:25
    TAGS

    Maintenance
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 25-1

