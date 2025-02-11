Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Fort Hamilton Aerial Footage

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Aerial footage taken Feb. 11 shows US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton after a recent snow fall, is located between the Verrazano Narrows Bridge and the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Medical Center (multi storied building). The installation, marking its bicentennial this year, is the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City metropolitan area, is situated parallel to the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, N.Y. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952451
    VIRIN: 250211-A-LO645-9017
    Filename: DOD_110813853
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US

    NYC
    Aerial Footage
    IMCOM
    US Army
    Bi-Centennial
    USAG Fort Hamilton

