USAG Fort Hamilton Aerial Footage

Aerial footage taken Feb. 11 shows US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton after a recent snow fall, is located between the Verrazano Narrows Bridge and the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Medical Center (multi storied building). The installation, marking its bicentennial this year, is the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City metropolitan area, is situated parallel to the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, N.Y. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)