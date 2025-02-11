CN25 Social Media Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford, Aerial Combat Camera Journeyman assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, flies backseat inside an F-16D Fighting Falcon over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, while documenting a formation flight during exercise Cope North 2025. CN25 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on conducting Combat Air Force training to increase partner nation interoperability. Participants exercise interoperability during CN25 through agile, integrated generation of airpower, demonstrating resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)