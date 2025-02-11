CN25 Social Media Reel

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    02.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford, Aerial Combat Camera Journeyman assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, flies backseat inside an F-16D Fighting Falcon over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, while documenting a formation flight during exercise Cope North 2025. CN25 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on conducting Combat Air Force training to increase partner nation interoperability. Participants exercise interoperability during CN25 through agile, integrated generation of airpower, demonstrating resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 19:32
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU

    PACAF
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    CopeNorth25
    CN25

