Coast Guard offloads more than $275 million worth of illegal cocaine in San Diego

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) offloads $275 million of cocaine in San Diego, Feb. 13, 2025. The drugs were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll by Petty Officer 1st Adam Stanton)
|02.13.2025
|02.13.2025 19:50
|B-Roll
|952446
|250213-G-XX113-1001
|DOD_110813815
|00:01:48
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
