Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard offloads more than $275 million worth of illegal cocaine in San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) offloads $275 million of cocaine in San Diego, Feb. 13, 2025. The drugs were seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll by Petty Officer 1st Adam Stanton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952446
    VIRIN: 250213-G-XX113-1001
    Filename: DOD_110813815
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cocaine
    Interdiction
    Waesche
    Pacific Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download