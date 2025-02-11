Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF F-35As receive fuel from USAF KC-135 during exercise CN25

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    02.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A pair of Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs conduct aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 465th Aerial Refueling Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 11, 2025 as part of exercise Cope North 2025. Exercise CN25 aims to further integrate ally and partner capabilities towards enhancing security and stability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952445
    VIRIN: 250213-F-AI717-7002
    PIN: 7002
    Filename: DOD_110813789
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU

    PACAF
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    CN25

