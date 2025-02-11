RAAF F-35As receive fuel from USAF KC-135 during exercise CN25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952445" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A pair of Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs conduct aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 465th Aerial Refueling Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 11, 2025 as part of exercise Cope North 2025. Exercise CN25 aims to further integrate ally and partner capabilities towards enhancing security and stability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)