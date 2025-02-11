JASDF F-35As receive fuel from USAF KC-135 during exercise CN25

Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A Lightning IIs conduct aerial refueling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 465th Aerial Refueling Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 10, 2025 as part of exercise Cope North 2025. CN25 enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate trilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952443
|VIRIN:
|250213-F-AI717-7001
|PIN:
|7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110813775
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
