New Helicopter Arrives at 129th Rescue Wing

The 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, receives its second new helicopter, a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II, Feb. 2, 2025, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The arrival marks the beginnings of the wing's potentially yearlong process of converting from older HH-60G Pave Hawk model helicopters and training aircrew on the newer ones. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)