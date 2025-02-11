The 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, receives its second new helicopter, a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II, Feb. 2, 2025, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The arrival marks the beginnings of the wing's potentially yearlong process of converting from older HH-60G Pave Hawk model helicopters and training aircrew on the newer ones. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952442
|VIRIN:
|250202-Z-FO594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110813773
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New Helicopter Arrives at 129th Rescue Wing, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st century advances- 129th Rescue Wing upgrades to new aircraft
No keywords found.