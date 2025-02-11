Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Helicopter Arrives at 129th Rescue Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    The 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, receives its second new helicopter, a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II, Feb. 2, 2025, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The arrival marks the beginnings of the wing's potentially yearlong process of converting from older HH-60G Pave Hawk model helicopters and training aircrew on the newer ones. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952442
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-FO594-1001
    Filename: DOD_110813773
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Helicopter Arrives at 129th Rescue Wing, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    21st century advances- 129th Rescue Wing upgrades to new aircraft

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    129th Rescue Wing
    HH-60W Jolly Green II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download