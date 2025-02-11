Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 B-Roll, Airmen Arrive in Guam

U.S. Air Force personnel arrive in Guam during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base and Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 7, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event focused on increasing interoperability among U.S. forces in the Pacific theater, furthering efforts to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)
|02.07.2025
|02.13.2025 18:57
|B-Roll
|952436
|250207-F-UU560-7001
|DOD_110813650
|00:02:09
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|0
|0
