    Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 B-Roll, Airmen Arrive in Guam

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    02.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    4th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force personnel arrive in Guam during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base and Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 7, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event focused on increasing interoperability among U.S. forces in the Pacific theater, furthering efforts to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952436
    VIRIN: 250207-F-UU560-7001
    Filename: DOD_110813650
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU

    This work, Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 B-Roll, Airmen Arrive in Guam, by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    4CTCS
    AFRC
    4th Air Force
    exercise Nexus Forge
    Nexus Forge 2025

