The Hurlburt Field Integrated Resiliency Optimization Network offers health-centered disciplines to service members on Hurlburt Field, Florida. The services range from strength training, dietitians, athletic training and physical therapy all used to keep Air Commandos ready for the fight anytime, anyplace, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 16:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952430
|VIRIN:
|250213-F-UV715-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110813471
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IRON: Strength Training, by Amn Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
