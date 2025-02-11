IRON: Strength Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Hurlburt Field Integrated Resiliency Optimization Network offers health-centered disciplines to service members on Hurlburt Field, Florida. The services range from strength training, dietitians, athletic training and physical therapy all used to keep Air Commandos ready for the fight anytime, anyplace, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)