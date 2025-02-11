Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IRON: Strength Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Airman Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    The Hurlburt Field Integrated Resiliency Optimization Network offers health-centered disciplines to service members on Hurlburt Field, Florida. The services range from strength training, dietitians, athletic training and physical therapy all used to keep Air Commandos ready for the fight anytime, anyplace, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Samantha Rossi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 16:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952430
    VIRIN: 250213-F-UV715-1001
    Filename: DOD_110813471
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IRON: Strength Training, by Amn Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    iron
    Strength and Conditioning Coach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download