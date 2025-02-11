Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anytime Anyplace: The Birth of a Motto

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Airman Isabel Tanner 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Born in the crucible of World War II's China-Burma-India Theater, the 1st Special Operations Wing's motto, "Anytime, Anyplace," embodies a legacy of unwavering courage and commitment.

    On February 15, 1944, as American Airmen of the 1st Air Commando Group trained for daring glider insertions alongside the British Chindits, tragedy struck. A nighttime accident claimed the lives of both American and British troops, casting a shadow of doubt over the partnership.

    General Orde Wingate, the Chindits' leader, extinguished any uncertainty with a powerful message to the air commandos: "Please be assured we will go with your boys any place, any time, anywhere."

    Wingate's words, echoing the shared spirit of these elite warriors, became more than just a motto; they became a bond, a testament to their unwavering resolve. Today, the 1 SOW carries this legacy forward. As a pivotal component of AFSOC's global reach, the 1st SOW delivers airpower and conducts special operations missions worldwide, demonstrating lethality through sustained readiness and increasingly high standards. Always ready to "answer the call" at a moment's notice, the 1st SOW stands as a testament to the enduring power of courage, dedication and the unwavering commitment to be ready "Anytime, Anyplace."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952422
    VIRIN: 250213-F-ER856-1002
    Filename: DOD_110813432
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anytime Anyplace: The Birth of a Motto, by Amn Isabel Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    1SOW
    Anytime Anyplace Anywhere

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download