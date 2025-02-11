Anytime Anyplace: The Birth of a Motto

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Born in the crucible of World War II's China-Burma-India Theater, the 1st Special Operations Wing's motto, "Anytime, Anyplace," embodies a legacy of unwavering courage and commitment.



On February 15, 1944, as American Airmen of the 1st Air Commando Group trained for daring glider insertions alongside the British Chindits, tragedy struck. A nighttime accident claimed the lives of both American and British troops, casting a shadow of doubt over the partnership.



General Orde Wingate, the Chindits' leader, extinguished any uncertainty with a powerful message to the air commandos: "Please be assured we will go with your boys any place, any time, anywhere."



Wingate's words, echoing the shared spirit of these elite warriors, became more than just a motto; they became a bond, a testament to their unwavering resolve. Today, the 1 SOW carries this legacy forward. As a pivotal component of AFSOC's global reach, the 1st SOW delivers airpower and conducts special operations missions worldwide, demonstrating lethality through sustained readiness and increasingly high standards. Always ready to "answer the call" at a moment's notice, the 1st SOW stands as a testament to the enduring power of courage, dedication and the unwavering commitment to be ready "Anytime, Anyplace."