    C-130H at Exercise NEXUS FORGE

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    4th Air Force

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 94th Airlift Squadron fly on a C-130 Hercules during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025, Hilo, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment to include operation in a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952420
    VIRIN: 250208-F-EY126-3001
    Filename: DOD_110813428
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H at Exercise NEXUS FORGE, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130
    NEXUSFORGE25
    Nexus Forge 25

