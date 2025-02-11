C-130H at Exercise NEXUS FORGE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952420" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 94th Airlift Squadron fly on a C-130 Hercules during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025, Hilo, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment to include operation in a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)