C-130H at Exercise NEXUS FORGE

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 94th Airlift Squadron fly on a C-130 Hercules during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025, Hilo, Hawaii, Feb. 8, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment to include operation in a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|02.08.2025
|02.13.2025 19:01
|B-Roll
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
