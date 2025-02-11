Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise NEXUS FORGE: AES B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    4th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Reserve aeromedical evacuation personnel conduct in-flight simulated patient care during Exercise NEXUS FORGE between Hawaiian islands, Feb. 10, 2025. Reserve Airmen demonstrated their interoperability capabilities in dynamic environments while transporting and caring for a simulated patient. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Diana E. Ferree)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 18:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952418
    VIRIN: 250210-F-DM010-1001
    Filename: DOD_110813396
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise NEXUS FORGE: AES B-roll, by MSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reserve
    exercise
    C-130
    aeromedical evacauation
    NexusForge25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download