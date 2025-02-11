Exercise NEXUS FORGE: AES B-roll

U.S. Air Force Reserve aeromedical evacuation personnel conduct in-flight simulated patient care during Exercise NEXUS FORGE between Hawaiian islands, Feb. 10, 2025. Reserve Airmen demonstrated their interoperability capabilities in dynamic environments while transporting and caring for a simulated patient. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Diana E. Ferree)
