    U.S. Soldiers support southern border mission

    UVALDE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Lehirah Fanfan 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Soldiers, a part of the Georgia National Guard, support the southern border mission alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Uvalde, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to approximately 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lehirah Fanfan)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952401
    VIRIN: 250207-A-TP553-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110813059
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: UVALDE, TEXAS, US

    This work, U.S. Soldiers support southern border mission, by SGT Lehirah Fanfan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Department Of the Army
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

