U.S. Soldiers, a part of the Georgia National Guard, support the southern border mission alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Uvalde, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to approximately 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lehirah Fanfan)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952401
|VIRIN:
|250207-A-TP553-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110813059
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|UVALDE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Soldiers support southern border mission, by SGT Lehirah Fanfan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.