In this week’s look Around the Air Force, senior leaders prepare Airmen as the service transitions into Units of Action as part of the reoptimization, the first bilateral U.S.-Japan cooperative space effort for national security launches, and maintenance crews test refueling and loading munitions on F-35 Lightning IIs with the engines running.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 14:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952400
|VIRIN:
|250213-F-UO417-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110813058
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Units of Action, Milestone Launch for U.S.-Japan, and F-35 Crews Test Combat Hot Turn, by SrA Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.