    Northcom, Southcom Commanders Testify on Defense Budget

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, and Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command, testify at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, Feb. 13, 2025. The topics include the Northcom and Southcom postures, 2026 fiscal year defense authorization requests and future years defense programs.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 13:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952394
    Filename: DOD_110812892
    Length: 01:59:46
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

