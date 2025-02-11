Northcom, Southcom Commanders Testify on Defense Budget

Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, and Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command, testify at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, Feb. 13, 2025. The topics include the Northcom and Southcom postures, 2026 fiscal year defense authorization requests and future years defense programs.
|02.13.2025
|02.13.2025 13:06
|Briefings
|952394
|DOD_110812892
|01:59:46
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
