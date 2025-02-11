Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Joint Viking 25: Cold Weather Injury Triage Drills B-Roll

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Corpsman with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct simulated cold weather injury triage drills alongside Norwegian Army Soldiers during a Health Services Capabilities Exchange event in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952393
    VIRIN: 250212-M-FD141-2002
    Filename: DOD_110812890
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Joint Viking 25: Cold Weather Injury Triage Drills B-Roll, by Sgt Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2d Marine Division; Norway; 2nd MLG; 2nd Medical Battalion; CLB-2; Allied Partnership

