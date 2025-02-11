Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Combatives Team Assesment & Selection

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Richard Ortiz 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete for a slot on the 101st combatives team on Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb. 11-13, 2025. Selected Soldiers will represent the 101st Airborne Division at the 2025 Lacerda Cup competition later this year.
    (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Richard Ortiz)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952388
    VIRIN: 250213-A-IU067-9234
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110812848
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Combatives
    Airborne
    Training
    101st (AASLT)
    XVlllABC

