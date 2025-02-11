Fort Campbell Combatives Team Assesment & Selection

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete for a slot on the 101st combatives team on Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb. 11-13, 2025. Selected Soldiers will represent the 101st Airborne Division at the 2025 Lacerda Cup competition later this year.
(U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Richard Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 14:48
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
