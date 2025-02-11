Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers conduct training with German Bundeswehr Medical Academy soldiers

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. and German soldiers conduct field medical training on Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison- Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 12-13, 2025. This multinational field exercise strengthened the relationship between allies and enhanced NATO partnerships while providing German soldiers with training. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952385
    VIRIN: 250213-A-GV482-1009
    Filename: DOD_110812844
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers conduct training with German Bundeswehr Medical Academy soldiers, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CATC
    VCorps
    7ATC
    WeAreNato
    FightAsOne
    Bundeswehr Medical Academy

