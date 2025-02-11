U.S. and German soldiers conduct field medical training on Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison- Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 12-13, 2025. This multinational field exercise strengthened the relationship between allies and enhanced NATO partnerships while providing German soldiers with training. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952385
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-GV482-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_110812844
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers conduct training with German Bundeswehr Medical Academy soldiers, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
