    AIR FORCE: Warrant Officer Training School Graduation 2025-1

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jon Anderson, Chantel Bouchard, Joseph Givens, Christopher Ivins, Airman Jhobany Sanchez and Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    The first Air Force warrant officers since 1958 graduated on Dec. 6, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The Honorable Frank Kendall, SECAF, presided over the ceremony for the reinstated program.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 12:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIR FORCE: Warrant Officer Training School Graduation 2025-1, by SrA Jon Anderson, Chantel Bouchard, Joseph Givens, Christopher Ivins, Amn Jhobany Sanchez and SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maxwell
    cyber
    warrant officer
    Graduation
    WOTS
    Warrant Officer Training School Graduation 2025-1

