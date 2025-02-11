The first Air Force warrant officers since 1958 graduated on Dec. 6, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The Honorable Frank Kendall, SECAF, presided over the ceremony for the reinstated program.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952379
|VIRIN:
|250213-F-F3224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110812740
|Length:
|00:57:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AIR FORCE: Warrant Officer Training School Graduation 2025-1, by SrA Jon Anderson, Chantel Bouchard, Joseph Givens, Christopher Ivins, Amn Jhobany Sanchez and SSgt Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
