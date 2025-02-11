West Virginia, D.C. National Guard members participate in water event with Qatar Armed Forces during historic 2025 Best Warrior Competition

Nearly 70 service members from the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard and the Qatar Armed Forces participated in a series of water-based challenges at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar, as part of the first-ever Best Warrior Competition held outside the United States. The swimming event featured a range of physically demanding tasks, including a jump into the pool from a height of the competitors’ choosing, treading water for a full minute, a dive to retrieve a simulated weapon, and a distance swim while in uniform. Hosted from Feb. 2-5, 2025, the competition served as a platform to enhance military readiness, strengthen interoperability, and reinforce the enduring partnership established between West Virginia and Qatar in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
