West Virginia, D.C. National Guard members compete with Qatar Armed Forces during historic 2025 Best Warrior Competition

Nearly 70 service members from the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard and the Qatar Armed Forces participated in series of “range run” events at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar, as part of the first-ever Best Warrior Competition held outside the United States. The range run included a series of simulated combat tasks, such as grenade throwing, calling in a nine-line medical evacuation, navigating an obstacle course, and performing tactical combat casualty care on a medical training mannequin. Participants also donned a gas mask to simulate chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive (CBRNE) conditions while completing a timed physical challenge. Hosted from Feb. 2-5, 2025, the competition served as a platform to enhance military readiness, strengthen interoperability, and reinforce the enduring partnership established between West Virginia and Qatar in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)