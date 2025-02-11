Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia, D.C. National Guard members compete in ruck march with Qatar Armed Forces during historic 2025 Best Warrior Competition

    02.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Nearly 70 service members from the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard and the Qatar Armed Forces participated in a 15-kilometer ruck march around the perimeter of the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar, as part of the first-ever Best Warrior Competition held outside the United States. The march tested participants’ endurance and resilience, reinforcing the physical and mental demands of military service. Hosted from Feb. 2-5, 2025, the competition served as a platform to enhance military readiness, strengthen interoperability, and reinforce the enduring partnership established between West Virginia and Qatar in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952373
    VIRIN: 250203-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110812684
    Length: 00:12:44
    Location: QA

    Qatar
    ruck march
    Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia National Guard
    D.C. National Guard
    WVARNGBWC25

