West Virginia, D.C. National Guard members compete in ruck march with Qatar Armed Forces during historic 2025 Best Warrior Competition

Nearly 70 service members from the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard and the Qatar Armed Forces participated in a 15-kilometer ruck march around the perimeter of the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar, as part of the first-ever Best Warrior Competition held outside the United States. The march tested participants’ endurance and resilience, reinforcing the physical and mental demands of military service. Hosted from Feb. 2-5, 2025, the competition served as a platform to enhance military readiness, strengthen interoperability, and reinforce the enduring partnership established between West Virginia and Qatar in 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)