The AFMS Mission

Since 1949, Air Force medics have delivered on the promise of trusted care, anytime, anywhere. Air Force Medical Service personnel dedicate their careers to creating a medically ready force, that is prepared to fly, fight, and win, no matter what the future holds. This video is a celebration of their dedication and service. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952372
|VIRIN:
|250213-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110812676
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
