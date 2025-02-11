Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The AFMS Mission

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Since 1949, Air Force medics have delivered on the promise of trusted care, anytime, anywhere. Air Force Medical Service personnel dedicate their careers to creating a medically ready force, that is prepared to fly, fight, and win, no matter what the future holds. This video is a celebration of their dedication and service. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Medic
    Medics
    Readiness
    Medical Readiness
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Trusted Care

